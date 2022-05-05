High security in Jammu’s Samba area after detection of suspected tunnel

Samba, May 5: Security has been tightened in Jammu’s Samba area after a small opening, suspected to be a tunnel, was found near the international border on Wednesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said that a small opening was found in the general area near fencing in the Samba area, which is suspected to be a tunnel.

The BSF is carrying out a detailed search in the area today.

On April 22, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu.

It was established during an investigation that they were picked up by a mini truck from the Sopowal area of Samba and had infiltrated from somewhere there.

The BSF had launched a massive anti-tunnelling operation in the area at the time, and yesterday, a tunnel was detected by the BSF jawans at the international border in the Samba sector.

Two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents were recovered from them.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that the killed terrorists could be part of a “big conspiracy” to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory.

According to the police, the terrorists killed were planning a suicide attack in any area which has heavy security deployment. (Agencies)