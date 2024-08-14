High Alert, Multi-Tier Security In Jammu And Kashmir Ahead Of Independence Day

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: A multi-layered security system based on human and technical surveillance has been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth, peaceful and incident-free 78th Independence Day celebrations, said officials here on Wednesday.

An in-depth review of the security blueprint around August 15 was chaired by the Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain here on Tuesday.

Securing the main Independence Day function being held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city and all other 19 districts of the union territory is a major challenge for the security forces in light of the recent terror attacks mostly in the Jammu division, but also in Anantnag district of Kashmir just four days back.

Security forces are on 24/7 alert and the main focus of police and the forces is the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag and take a salute at the parade.

All the high-rise structures around the Bakshi Stadium have been taken over by sharpshooters of police who are using electronic equipment, including drones, access control equipment combined with human intelligence to secure the venue of the main function.

A full dress rehearsal was held on Tuesday at the Bakshi Stadium where Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi took the salute at the parade. Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the parade.

The IGP Kashmir told reporters that a multi-tier security set has been put in place at Bakshi stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in the UT while regulatory barricades have been established at several places as part of the security drill.

“We have made foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. We keep all possibilities in mind while drafting a security plan to ensure that everything remains peaceful,” he said.

The IGP said the enemy may try to carry out subversive activity, but the security grid has prepared a calibrated plan to ensure that inimical elements do not succeed.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V.K. Bhiduri said that the enthusiasm among the general populace was high ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Security forces are conducting surprise checks, and vehicles entering Srinagar are being checked at the ‘Nakas’ (Checkpost) established on the city outskirts.

In Jammu, the main function is going to be held at the Maulana Azad Stadium where Lt Governor’s advisor, R.R. Bhatnagar will take the salute.

Security has been tightened in Jammu for the peaceful celebrations. Vigil is being maintained on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway to thwart any plans of terrorists to disrupt the celebrations.

Barricades have been set up at many places, especially at the entry points leading to the Maulana Azad Stadium.

The security agencies are already on alert and have an augmented security grid along the International Border and the LoC.

All the vehicles entering or leaving Jammu city are being frisked, suspicious activities are being monitored and additional Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed on all the vulnerable routes in view of the sensitivity of the situation.

The BSF is on alert along the International Border from Kathua to Akhnoor. Special pickets have come up along the banks of the Tawi River where search and fog lights have been installed to maintain vigil. (Agencies)