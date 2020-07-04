Hideout busted in Rajouri, ammunition recovered

JAMMU: Joint teams of police and army on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in remote belt of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that search operation was carried out on specific inputs and hideout was busted.

During searches, one UBGL, 11 UBGL grenades, 14 AK magazines, two Chinese pistol (with 2 magazines), one Chinese grenade, detonators with Ied making material, one pressure mine, six pika rounds and AK rounds were recovered from the spot.

However, area was cordoned and search operation was intensified, they added. (AGENCIES)