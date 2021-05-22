Hideout busted in bordering Poonch, arms, ammunition recovered

JAMMU: Security forces on Saturday recovered cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that joint teams of police, special operation group and the Army on Saturday morning launched search operation in Qasba village near LOC.

During search operation, police said that an old hideout busted and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The recovery included one AK 56 weapon, one Magazine AK 56, 30 rounds of Ammunition of AK, two Chinese Pistols and one Pistol Magazine.

FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation started, they added. (AGENCIES)