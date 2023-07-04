Hi-Tech Command Control Centre for Robust & Real-Time Surveillance of Yatra Routes in Place: Div Com VK Bidhuri

Srinagar, Jul 4: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri Tuesday said that the J&K administration has set-up a hi-tech Command Control Centre (CCC) first time for robust and real-time surveillance of Yatra routes.

He said the centre will play a pivotal role in identifying problems and addressing the in a short span of time accordingly. He also said the established Command Control System will function beyond the Yatra.

“We have setup a Command Control Centre (CCC) for robust and real-time surveillance of Yatra routes, where live feed is running to check whether there is any problem on any of the Yatra routes, so that a real-time solution is provided,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri said.

He said so far everything has been in our favour including weather and we hope everything goes on smoothly by the grace of God. “We have setup a robust system for successful conduct of the yatra,” Div Com Kashmir said.

He added with the help of such kind of centre, the administration & other line departments are working in a coordinated manner where decisions are being taken dynamically. “The CCC helps in identifying medical emergencies, disaster like situations, identifying the missing persons and tracing out them accordingly. This CCC will function beyond the Yatra,” he added.

He also added that the flow of Yatra remains high in initial days and it goes down gradually with the passage of time. So far all things are in our favor including weather conditions.

He further added that all walks of life wholeheartedly supported and coordinated the conduct of Yatra this year and added, “As ler reports tourist were suffering in past years while traveling from one destination to another, however the matter has been taken care of now,”.

It is pertinent to mention that annual Amarnath Yatra has commenced on July 01 and will culminate on August 31, 2023. The J&K government has put in place foolproof security arrangements for the two-months long Yatra. Besides local security personnel, the Centre has deputed additional 60,000 troops for the smooth conduct of Yatra. (KNS)