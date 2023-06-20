Hero MotoCorp unveils new Passion+ at Tawi Automobiles

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled its latest addition, the new Passion+, at an event held at Tawi Automobiles, a Hero MotoCorp dealer in Jammu.

As per a statement, former MLC Vikram Randhawa was the chief guest for the launch while as Parshotam Dadhichi, President Sanatan Dharm Sabha, was the guest of the honour.

The new Passion+ is a stylish, comfortable, and convenient motorcycle that caters to daily commuting needs. Building upon the rich heritage of the iconic Passion brand, this motorcycle features a refreshed design that appeals to young riders while improving utility and comfort.

Under the hood, the new Passion+ boasts a highly reliable and fuel-efficient 100cc BS-VI and OBD-2 phase A compliant engine. This engine delivers a power output of 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm and a torque of 8.05 NM @ 6000 rpm. The motorcycle also incorporates the patented i3S technology, ensuring better fuel efficiency and living up to Hero MotoCorp’s promise of performance and comfort.

To cater to diverse tastes, the Passion+ is available in three color schemes: Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue, and Black with Heavy Grey.

During the launch event, Vikram Randhawa commended the efforts of Ashish Gupta, Managing Partner of Tawi Automobiles, for bringing innovation to the two-wheeler sector through his unique working style.

He also praised Hero MotoCorp for consistently introducing new bike variants, ensuring that customers always have exciting options to choose from.

The event was attended by other promoters, including BR Jandyal, Mohit Jandyal, and Swati Dadheechi.