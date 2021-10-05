Here is How Ikigai helps you become your happiest self?

We have often heard this term being used. So, what is Ikigai? Ikigai is a Japanese concept thatguides you to finds happiness in your personal and professional life. Being a teenager is about finding your path and taking the time to do so. Ikigai leads you to the purpose of your life and helps you identify your path.

Why is Ikigai important?

Have you ever been confused about what you want to be? It is normal to question your choices, likes, and dislikes.

Helps you answer questions – Ikigai helps you answer the questions that might seem scary. Many ambitious young minds have the determination to become successful but do not know which path to follow. Clarity of thought – You may be inclined towards more than one field. You may be confused between being a painter and a scientist or a dancer and a filmmaker. Are you questioning your passions? There are a lot of others like you who are looking for their true calling. Identify your motives – A lot of times you are led to believe that a certain profession is more superior to the other. You might be fixating on a certain profession because you have seen someone but it is difficult to know whether that is what you wish to do.

Important things you should know about Ikigai

Ikigai leads you to your passion but there are a few things you should not forget.

Ikigai will help you identify the path. The challenges on this path require perseverance and a lot of hard work. It is your determination that will make you successful and ensure your personal growth. Ikigai is a choice you make for yourself. You must take responsibility for your choices and accept your journey. Ikigai demands consistency and commitment. It is a long-term process and you won’t see the result of your efforts immediately. Ikigai makes you happy and you live a full life. It boosts your mental and physical well-being. It helps you create bonds and make new relationships.

Why should you practice Ikigai?

Being a teenager is confusing and you are on the way to discover bigger and better things in life. A lot of you might follow a dream that is not yours and end up regretting your choices. When you are making any decisions in life, it is important to dig deep to know what you want.

How do you practice Ikigai?

These are the 5 important questions you should ask yourself to begin.

What does my day look like? – Think of the perfect day that brings you joy.

What is keeping me from progressing? –Identify your fears, insecurities, and doubts.

What comes easy for me? – Which activity or task makes you feel like time has passed quickly?

Who am I when I’m alone? – Try to identify your true self.

How can I help someone today? – Helping others can make you feel happy as well.

These questions might seem too heavy and unnecessary to answer but they will help you find your true calling.

Can Ikigai help you find your career path?

Absolutely! Ikigai can help you make good decisions in your professional life. Answer these questions with honesty and sincerity:

What do you love to do? What are you good at? What does the world need? What can you be rewarded for?

You might not know the answers to these questions but it is important to ask themyourself. The process begins with asking yourself these.

Do it at your own pace

Ikigai is not a race against time or someone else. It is not about competing with your friends or following a plan laid out for you. Ikigai is about finding your own thing in the world and making a space for yourself. It is best not to put too much pressure on yourself and don’t be scared to fail. Finding your true calling may take a while but you should keep going.

When you are a teenager, you come across different situations that may help you discover more things about yourself. Try not to measure success with someone else’s definition. Set your own goals and measure your progress. Success is much more than wealth. It is the feeling of being at peace and content with your life.