Helicopter Ambulance Among 3 Choppers To Be Procured For LS Polls In J&K

Jammu, Mar 12: The election department will procure three helicopters, including air-ambulance for the forthcoming LoK Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and has floated request for proposals (RFP) recently.

These steps have been taken in the run up to the preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the RFP, the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir invites online bids from reputed companies, agencies and service providers for the provision of one helicopter Ambulance, one single engine helicopter and twin engine helicopter on wet lease basis for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in J&K.

While helicopter ambulance will be required for five days during each phase of the election, and one single engine helicopter will be required with effect from three days before election day of the first phase to election day of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The twin engine helicopter will be in use as and when required for the Lok Sabha elections, it added.

The helicopter ambulance and single engine helicopter are intended to be stationed at any location within Jammu and Kashmir, depending upon the requirement and the election phases, it said.

The twin engine helicopter may not be stationed in J&K but has to be provided as and when required for which prior intimation of 48 hours will be provided by the department to the operator.

The helicopter ambulance is a service, wherein a patient under critical or bedded condition is transferred from their home site and location to desired location for medical treatment on an helicopter ambulance that has emergency facilities on board, it added.

The helicopter ambulance shall be fully equipped with ICU facilities to ensure safe and effective treatment of patients during the flight, up to the time they reach their destination, the chopper should be equipped with cargo doors to enable easy movement of structures and other instruments.

A single engine rotary wing flying machine capable of carrying five or more than five passengers along with the minimum personal baggage or equipment at high altitude, it added. (Agencies)