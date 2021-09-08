Rains lash parts of Jammu region bringing relief from humid condition

JAMMU, Sept 8: Rains lashed large parts of the Jammu region early on Wednesday bringing relief to the people from humidity with the weather department forecasting intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the next two days.

An approach road leading to the Government Medical College in Kathua district was washed away by the heavy rains while several areas witnessed waterlogging due to overflowing drains and streams.

Katra town, the basecamp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded the highest rainfall of 52.8 mm till 8.30 am, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

The pilgrimage was going on smoothly despite rains which were still continuing when last reports were received around noon. However, the helicopter service there was suspended and is likely to resume later in the day when the weather improves.

Besides Reasi, rains lashed many other parts of Jammu region including Udhampur, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Ramban districts.

Jammu city registered 18.5 mm and Kathua 13.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am when it was still raining heavily, the spokesperson said.

The official predicted that intermittent light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days, especially in the morning and evening. “The weather will remain mainly dry thereafter and there is no major rainfall for next 10 days.”

Jammu city on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the normal for this time of the season, and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

The official said rains raised water levels in streams and rivers across Jammu, triggering shooting of stones from the hillocks surrounding many different roads. The traffic on Bani-Basholi road in Kathua district was suspended after shooting of stones.

The traffic on the Jammu-Poonch national highway too remained suspended for over an hour due to overflowing of a stream near Manjakote in the Rajouri district. (Agencies)