Heavy showers lash in Jammu region, roads waterlogged, MeT issues warning

JAMMU: Heavy rains lashed in the Jammu region early morning on Monday thus waterlogging roads and causing trouble to commuters. However, MeT have also issued warning and forecast fresh spell of rains in next few days.

Rainwater gushed inside the houses in many low lying areas of Jammu city.

Police have also advised people to avoid travel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather that triggered shooting stones.

Report from Katra–the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine–in Reasi district– said that no untoward incident was reported due to rains except chopper service to Sanjhi Chhat remained hit.

“Due to dense fog in the Trikuta Hills, the chopper service remained hit,” police said.

The water level in River Tawi was also swelled due to continuous rain in the upper reaches.

The rainwater entered many houses in low lying areas like Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jewel Chowk, Rajinder Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Vinayak Bazar, Dogra Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Sainik Colony, Green Belt and many others.

A Police spokesman said that no reports of any injury or major damage have been reported so far.

As per MeT, heavy showers have occurred at many places of Jammu since early morning.

“Showers will stop gradually and more rain is most likely in coming days,” the Weatherman predicted.

He said, “we expect significant rise in water levels in all rivers especially of Jammu region,” he said adding, “mostly cloudy and pleasant weather is expected today.” (Agencies)