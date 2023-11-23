Heartbreaking To See Officers, Jawans Lose Lives In Line Of Duty: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Nov 23: Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrible news from Rajouri where 4 army personnel including 2 officers have laid down their lives in the line of duty. While condemning the continuing efforts to spread militancy into hitherto peaceful areas of Pir Panchal region I send my sincere condolences to the families of those who offered the ultimate sacrifice today,” Abdullah, the vice president of National Conference, posted on X late on Wednesday.

Mehbooba said it was heartbreaking to see officers and jawans lose their lives in the line of duty.

“Heartbreaking to see officers & jawans lose their lives in the line of duty despite GOIs misleading false claims that all is well in J&K. The price of this facade is being borne by them & innocent civilians who’ve become collateral damage in unabated violence. My deepest sympathies with their families & loved ones,” the PDP president said in a post on X.

A terrorist has also been killed in the encounter that started on Wednesday. (Agencies)