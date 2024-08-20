Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Facilities

New Delhi, Aug 20: Following the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote a letter to the heads of the Central Government hospitals and institutes, including AIIMS/INIs on Tuesday to enhance security measures across all central government healthcare facilities.

“It has been evidenced for a long time that government hospitals are more permeable to the public compared to private facilities, making it easier for unauthorized individuals to enter freely. While accessibility is important for providing care, it can also pose security risks. Hospitals sometimes become targeted by acts of violence, including assault on staff, which can be related to disputes, dissatisfaction with medical care, or external criminal activities. Ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals is vital,” the letter said.

“Violence or harassment against staff can disrupt operations and affect the quality of care provided to patients. Patient rush increases the potential for conflicts and security breaches. Addressing these concerns requires a comprehensive approach to security that balances accessibility with effective measures to protect patients, staff and the integrity of the facility,” it added.

The letter further mentioned taking appropriate action including a sufficient number of High-resolution CCTV cameras installed in different areas to address the safety issues in government health organisations.

“Given these challenges in ensuring security in government hospitals, it is requested to take the following appropriate action to address the security issues in your institute. Proper Display of relevant penal provisions of the State legislation to prevent violence against health care workers in Hospital premises. Sufficient number of High-resolution CCTV cameras to be installed at strategic locations including entrances, exits, corridors, dark spots and sensitive areas. A control room should be set up in the Institute for quick response to an emergent situation. In the Control Room, one admin staff should always be stationed along with security persons,” the letter said.

“Employment of an adequate number of well-trained security guards for proper monitoring/patrolling/surveillance of the premises. Entry and exit should be strictly monitored to allow entry to authorized personnel only. Identification badges for staff, patients, and visitors may be issued for easy identification of authorized personnel. Display of I Card by all Hospital Staff while on duty be made mandatory. Appropriate arrangements be made to ensure that all visitors are monitored,” it added.

The letter also mentioned training all hospital staff, including doctors and nurses in recognizing and responding to security threats.

“Only one or two attendants be allowed with a patient at any point in time including visiting hours and with an attendant pass only. Restricted access to certain areas may be devised. Comprehensive plans may be drawn for tackling various types of emergencies. These Plans should be regularly updated and rehearsed including the conduct of periodic mock drills to train staff and security personnel for effective responses in emergency scenarios. All hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel should be trained in recognizing and responding to security threats. They should equipped with appropriate skills to handle emergencies effectively,” it said.

“Public address systems should be devised to quickly disseminate information during emergencies. Dark spots in the campus should be mapped and adequate lighting in the premises should be ensured particularly in the duty areas of the lady health care staff, parking lots, entryways etc. Hospital authorities should ensure a coordinated response in case of incidents in close coordination with local police and emergency services. Security policies should be updated based on feedback and incident analysis,” it added.

“An adequate number of well-secured duty rooms with basic amenities should be provided for female health professionals Deployment of lady health professionals at night should be preferably done in more than one number. They should be escorted to the premises while on duty and proper arrangement of secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night. An adequate number of Patient Facilitators and Patient Coordinators to be engaged in assisting patients providing information and guiding the patients in the Hospitals/Institutes,” the letter added. (Agencies)