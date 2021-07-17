Health Minister lauds ASHA workers for 100 pc vaccination in two panchayats in J&K

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded ASHA workers and local residents for ensuring 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 possible for people above 18 years of age in two panchayats under Rajouri district, in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it is commendable that they carried forward the vaccination campaign by taking risks in certain inaccessible areas.

“I congratulate the ASHA sisters and panchayat residents for making 100% vaccination possible for people above 18 years of age in two panchayats under Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The way they carried forward the vaccination campaign by taking risks in the inaccessible areas is commendable,” he tweeted in Hindi tagging a report. (Agency)