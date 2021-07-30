Health Deptt Sanitary Inspectors demand DPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Sanitary Inspectors of Health Department of Jammu province have raised the demand of conducting their Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

In a press conference here today Mohd Nadeem, president of Sanitary Inspectors said, while regular DPCs are held in other wings of Health and Medical Education Department, no DPC has been conducted for the Sanitary Inspectors for the last 13 years.

He also said that DPC is very important to promote the Sanitary Inspectors to Community Health Officers (CHOs) as it is mentioned in a government order that posts of CHOs are to be filled by promoting Sanitary Inspectors who have completed five years of service.

Nadeem further said that last DPC of Sanitary Inspectors was held in the year 2008 and at present there are 66 vacant posts of CHOs in Jammu province and no efforts are being made to fill them.

“We urge to the concerned authorities to conduct the DPC and we also support the protest programme of J&K Medical Employees Federation which is starting on August 2, 2021 and we also support their Jammu Chalo call for August 24, 2021,” he maintained.

Renu Pathania, Rohit Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay, Hatim Zeeshan, Rajinder Singh, Vijay Kumar and others were also present in the press conference.