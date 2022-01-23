Health dept facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive in J&K’s Baramulla amid heavy snowfall

Baramulla, Jan 23: The team of the Health Department with the help of the army has carried out the COVID-19 vaccination drive near Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla amid heavy snowfall.

The vaccination drive was held on Saturday in the villages near the LOC in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,568 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there are 2,330 recoveries and 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, 161.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under a nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday. (AGENCIES)