Health Department Doda bags top rank in implementation of Anaemia Mukt Programme

DODA, JUNE 09: District Doda (Health Department) has bagged top position and emerged as best performing District in Jammu & Kashmir UT in the implementation of Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme initiated by Government of India for the financial year 2021-22.

The Chief Medical Officer Doda Dr Mohd Yaqoob Mir received the top rank award at a felicitation function orgnaised as part of 2-day MCH Conclave held at SKICC Srinagar from June 6-2022.

The award which includes Appreciation Certificate and Memento was presented to CMO Doda Dr M Y Mir by the Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Joint Secretary RCH, MOHFW GOI, Dr P. Ashok Babu, MD NHM J&K, Yasin M Chaudhary, DG Family Welfare J&K & Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Saleem ur Rehman and other delegates/dignitaries from MOHFW GOI and Govt of J&K UT.

The district was adjudged as the best district and emerged as Winner for achieving 90% of the set coverage target under the ongoing Anemia Mukt Bharat programme initiated by Govt of India.

Meanwhile, the higher authorities of the Health Department and District Administration Doda have congratulated the Health department Doda for bagging the award and bringing laurels to the District.

Meanwhile CMO Doda Dr M Y Mir has expressed his gratitude to Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem ur Rehman for his guidance in implementing such programmes at grassroots level besides appreciated the efforts of Nodal Officer Mohammad Shafi Attu, DPM NHM, Jahangir Mehta, Incharge PHCs, NTPHCs, SCs, HWCs & all field functionaries including ASHAs, Programme Management Unit for their continued efforts to achieve the milestone in this programme in the UT J&K.

The CMO further stressed for continuing the efforts for providing best health care services to the people to improve the other health indicators in the coming times.