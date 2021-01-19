Heads of Municipal Bodies, Political leaders, several delegations call on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Heads of Municipal Bodies of Kashmir, Political leaders, Sportsperson, senior faculty members of SKIMS and MD Ahad Hotels today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

A delegation of Presidents/Vice Presidents/Councilors Coordination Committee, comprising of members of different Municipal Bodies of Kashmir headed by its Chairman, Mohammad Iqbal Ahanger including Altaf Ahmad Lone, Irshad Ahmad, Omar Kakroo, Zahid Jan, Jehangir Ahmad, Abdul Karim, Pritpal Singh and Shaheena Nidaf submitted a memorandum of demands and issues to the Lt Governor pertaining to complete implementation of 74th amendment in local bodies to strengthen the democratic institutions at grass-roots level, regularization of Safai Karamcharis in all Municipal Committees/ Councils, delegation of powers and other concerning issues. They also projected a demand for providing adequate security cover to the newly elected members.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands put forth by the delegation and assured them that all their genuine issues and concerns would be looked into on priority.

With the dedicated efforts of the UT Government, an empowered and robust grass-roots democratic system in J&K has been ensured, said the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Ahad Hotels and Resorts, Asif Iqbal Burza called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about range of issues pertaining to Tourism and Hotel Industry of Kashmir region. He also lauded the recent steps taken by the Lt Governor’s administration for revival and promotion of tourism sector in Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking several initiatives to promote Tourism sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured Sh. Burza that the Government is resolute in giving due consideration to the issues of Hotelier fraternity for their early redressal.

Similarly, a delegation of senior faculty members of SKIMS, Soura comprising of Prof. Nisar Ahmad Chowdhri, Prof. Gul Mohammad and Prof. Qayoom Lone submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to implementation of the recommendations of Standing Finance Recommendations Committee of 28th and 29th September, 2019 regarding phased implementation of SRO 283 vis-a-vis SKIMS faculty.

While interacting with the faculty members of SKIMS, the Lt Governor appreciated the role of doctors, especially during the pandemic period and urged them to continue working with the spirit of human service and play an instrumental role in providing best health care to the people. He also assured the deputation that their demands would be taken up for consideration on merit.

Former MLA Karnah and District President Apni Party, Raja Manzoor apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of people living in the remotest area of Kashmir related to basic civic and essential amenities to the people of Karnah.

Former Journalist and senior BJP leader, Khalid Jehangir also met the Lieutenant Governor and projected various developmental and other issues of public importance. He congratulated the Lt Governor and his Administration for reaching out to the public during tough times, particularly during recent snowfall.

Gold Medalist and first female black belt of Kashmir, Unjuman Farooq also called on Lt Governor and put forth some matters regarding promotion and upgradation of sports infrastructure. She also demanded regularization of Rehbar-i-Khel teachers.

While giving patient hearing to the deputations, the Lt Governor assured that all genuine issues projected by them would be redressed on priority. He observed that the Government is taking concrete measures to meet the developmental aspirations of the people of J&K with special focus on prompt and timely disposal of public grievances.