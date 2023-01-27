HC celebrates Republic Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Jan 27: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated the 74th Republic Day with enthusiasm. The main function of the Republic Day was held in the High Court Wing Jammu wherein Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A) unfurled the National Flag and congratulated the participants.

The event was attended by Judges available in Jammu wing of the High Court – Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

Besides, the Advocate General of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as well the Bar President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Senior Advocates of Jammu were also present on the occasion. The Registrar General and other officers and officials of the registry of main wing and Jammu wing also participated in the event.

The contingent of Armed Forces played patriotic songs/tunes after the unfurling of the National Flag. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A) distributed sweets among the members of the Armed Forces.

In Srinagar wing of the High Court, the event commenced with hoisting of the National Flag by Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Judge, who took salute at the March Past followed by playing of National Anthem and patriotic tunes by the Band.

The event was also graced by the Justice Mohan Lal.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Registrar Inspection, Registrar Judicial Srinagar Wing, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial/Incharge Protocol Srinagar Wing, other Judicial Officers, Senior Additional Advocate Generals, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, Government Advocates besides officers and officials of Srinagar Wing of High Court also attended the event.