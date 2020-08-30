Having not just one consistent performer but many of them will be key: Iyer

DUBAI: Terming the upcoming IPL one of his “most important assignments” as captain, Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer has demanded consistency from all his teammates.

In the last edition, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL play-offs for the first time in seven years, and they are hoping to better that result this time.

“It’s certainly very different from last season, but challenges excite me,” Iyer told IPLT20.Com.

“As a captain, this is going to be certainly one of my most important assignments just because of how different the setting is. It is going to be very different, the key is to take it one day at a time.

“We’re being briefed about the do’s and don’ts at every step, it’s crucial that everyone who is part of our team bubble follows that.”

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be played across three venues in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“All pieces of the puzzle need to fall in the right place to be a champion team,” he said. (AGENCIES)