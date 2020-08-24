Have Military Option To Deal With China If Talks Fail: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said today that India has “military options” to deal with China regarding the incursions in Ladakh if the military and diplomatic level talks do not produce the desired results. The stalemate in part of Ladakh, where the Chinese army set up camp earlier this year, has not been resolved despite five rounds of talks between the military of both nations.
Home Latest News Have Military Option To Deal With China If Talks Fail: Chief of...
Editorial
Delay in issuance of Domicile Certificates
Nexus of private ambulances and hospital staff