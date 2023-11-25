Have a day with Dry fruits

Deepakshi Vaid

The abundant orchids of Jammu & Kashmir right from Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Shopian, Kulgam are known for producing a variety of dry fruits which have enormous health benefits and can be crunched as a nutritious snack in between those busy office hours.

Being a dehydrated form of fruit, lacking in moisture, enriched with vitamins and minerals of the soil of Jammu and Kashmir, dry fruits not only can be stored and carried for those long travel hours but can act as an instant source of energy, prevent oxidative stress, enhance vibrance of the skin and help in maintaining weight. Just make sure you do not go overboard in its consumption because we all know excess of everything is bad.

If you happen to pass by the market of Raghunath Bazar in Jammu and Lal Chowk in Kashmir, you would see tourist stranding by the local shops to take away the specially grown dry fruits of our valley because of the superior quality, goodness, and taste cultivated in the best form.

* Almonds (Badam): Known as the wonder nuts, they act as a magic potion for your hair and skin. Have you ever seen TV commercials emphasizing the wonders almond oil does for your hair and body? Well, lot many of you may not know that adding 2-3 drops of oil to skimmed milk at night obtained from this wonder fruit can eliminate constipation. While entering the monsoon season one would experience hair fall woes, so make sure you stock up your pantry with these essential needs which have healthy fat and would keep your lustrous locks intact.

* Walnuts (Akhrot): Going to our grandmother’s place in Poonch and relishing those freshly plucked walnuts would be our favourite pastime during the holiday break. Since that region is blessed with climatic conditions that induce shelled walnuts, when consumed daily can provide a protective function for the heart. They are also known to have anti-inflammatory properties and improve memory and brain function. A lot of people believe that walnuts can cause heat to the body, but soaking them overnight and consuming 2 walnuts in the day can promote the proper functioning of Vitamin A, D, E, and K which require fat for absorption.

* Dried Fig (Anjeer): There is nothing which can beat fresh figs because of the goodness and freshness found in that fruit. Since fresh variety is not grown in all parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the dried form can be chosen as a natural replacement to curb those sugar cravings. If you wake up feeling tired and lethargic most of the time, include 2 figs in your daily routine as the iron content in them can improve oxygen circulation in the body. They can also help in improving bowel movements and are a great option for those who suffer from anaemia.

* Dried Apricots (Khubani): I still remember when I was pursuing my Master’s in Pune and the shopkeeper at my hostel sold Khubani at double the price we got in Jammu. I always relish it as a snack or any alternative to those sugar-coated candies, so I always used to stock up my suitcase with dried apricots from Jammu so that I could enjoy its health benefits. If you have weak eyesight, dried apricots can enhance your eyesight because of the carotene content present in them. Because of its alkaline nature, it helps flush out unwanted wastes and clean the digestive tract. You can enjoy these golden seeds of the sun by adding them to your breakfast meals or carry them as a snacking option to work.

So every dry fruit of Jammu and Kashmir is unique in terms of its taste and health benefits. Instead of buying expensive processed food baskets, dry fruits can be chosen as the perfect gifting options for festivals like Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Eid and Lohri.