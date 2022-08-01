Hasina slams BNP for hurricane lamp capaignt

Dhaka, Aug 1: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday criticised the Bangladesh Nationalist Paty (BNP) leaders for launching a “hurricane lamp” movement against the government’s initiative to save power and energy.

The Prime Minister was addressing a blood donation programme to mark the first day of the month of mouurning.

The Bangladesh Krishak League organised the function.

The Prime Minister said her government had reached power to every house across the country and was now taking precautionary measures to save power and energy.

“We’re taking measures for saving power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any danger as even developed countries like the US and the UK and neighbouring India are facing difficulties and focus on saving energy due to the global situation for Russia-Ukraine war,” she added.

Referring to BNP governments’ wholesale looting from the power sector, she said her government was taking measures to save energy for the future.

The Awami League has maximised power generation capacity to 24,000 MW, she said.

(UNI)