JAMMU, June 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the nomination of Harvinder Kour, Mission Director, Mission Shakti, J&K as the UT Level Nodal Officer and District Social Welfare Officer concerned within their respective jurisdiction as second level Nodal Officer to support C-DAC in the process of automation and integration of SANKALP: HEW with Women Helpline. They will also serve as focal point of communication with C-DAC team in the process.

