Harvesting of Seedless Cucumber, Tomato begins at Krishi Bhawan Jammu

JAMMU: Director Agriculture Production & Farmer Welfare Jammu, K. K. Sharma today inspected the first picking of Seedless Cucumber (Jointer) and Tomato (NS 4266) being grown under protected cultivation at Krishi Bhawan Talab Tillo Jammu.

These crops are raised here under Naturally Ventilated Polygreen House (NVPGH) structure using advanced vegetable cultivation practices for demonstration and popularization among the farmers.

Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Iqbal Sheikh, Plant Protection Officer Devinder Sharma, Agronomist Vegetable Improvement Scheme J. C Raina, Floriculture Development Assistant, Rohit Singh Ballowria and Research Assistant, Manmohan Singh besides other concerned were present on the occasion.

Director stressed upon the officers to motivate the farmers to go for the production of exotic and high value vegetables like Seedless Cucumber, Tomato, Red and Yellow Bell peppers under protected and controlled conditions to get round the year production with high returns. He said that every effort should be made to popularize high tech interventions by the department for doubling farmer’s income and attracting the educated unemployed youth towards agripreneurship.

Agronomist (Vegetables), J. C. Raina apprised that the Seedless Cucumber is tender-skinned, requiring no peeling, bitter-free, crispy and tasty besides having dietary and health benefits being a good source of vitamins A, B & C and antioxidants. It was also informed that 8.80 lakh of vegetable seedlings grown under poly houses of the department have been distributed among the farmers on nominal charges with highest ever revenue realization during the current year.