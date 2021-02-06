Harvard US India Initiative: Youth carrying immense knowledge, wisdom and energy going to build a new future, brick by brick: Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Today delivered the keynote address at the Harvard US India Initiative annual Conference. Emphasized that youth carrying immense knowledge, wisdom and energy is going to build a new future, brick by brick.

HUII aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India’s most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing youth the opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

I sincerely believe that India, with a huge young talented population, friendly ecosystem & the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises has allowed the nation to emerge as the popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporates.

Quoting Chanakya, “The world’s biggest power is Youth.” They need not to follow conventional wisdom or a crowd & must realize who they are & what they want. Be yourself. Your knowledge is about creating a new vision of life.

Youth Power shapes the society’s structure. With remarkable qualities like Spontaneity, Leadership quality, Adaptability & Capability, Youth are blessed with power to build character, raise moral strength and intellectual prowess for better civilization.

I believe our evolution in student days passes through three most crucial stages-Action, Revolution and Reform.

Youth is the most aware being on this planet, having potential to awaken #humanity. It is this call that entrusts a bounden duty on Youth to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream marking another unrealized dimension of youth potential.

My goal is to reach out & provide job opportunities to 80% of the young population of J&K within the next five years and make it possible for them to be an engine of growth for the overall Socio Economic Transformation Of JK.

I would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful and good human being; the potential of each young is harnessed in a way that everyone contributes towards the prosperity of the UT. Together we will achieve.