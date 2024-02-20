Hartal Calendars Replaced By University, School Calendars In J&K: Lg Manoj Sinha At MA Stadium Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday while showering praises on the Prime Minister Narendera Modi said that gone are the days when hartal calendars would be issued from the neighbouring country as J&K is following the calendars issued by schools and Universities now.

Addressing the massive crowd at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu, where PM Modi was on the stage, the LG, said that J&K is touching new heights under the leadership of PM Modi and gone are the days, when people from the neighbour country would issue protest and hartal calendars.

“Today, people including youth and children are following the calendars of Universities and Schools,” the LG said.

He said that post August 5, 2019, terrorism, separatism and injustice has ended forever. “For the first time, West Pakistan Refugees, PoK displaced people and downtrodden people got their share. Panchayat polls would have been done but there was a reservation pending for the Pahari community. Pahari community people have been given their rights without touching the rights and reservation of Gujjar and Bakerwal community,” he said.

The LG said that Panchayat elections will be held in time and efforts are afoot in that direction.

“Today with the active support of PM Modi, J&K is on the path of peace and development. There is 75 per cent decline in the terrorism related incidents, stone pelting is a history, local terrorist recruitment is at an all-time low. Nightlife has returned to Kashmir and Cinemas are functional. People are spending time late at night on Jehlum river fronts and time is not far when people of Jammu will spend time on the River Tawi,” the LG said.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS in the PMO Dr Jitendera Singh said that it was due to PM Modi’s efforts, 70 years of injustice ended in J&K. “Every section of society, be that Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Valmikis and KPs are living a dignified life,” he said. “Today, we have the world’s highest rail bridge over Chenab and Asia’s longest tunnel on the highway. Modi hai to mumkin hai…” (KNO)