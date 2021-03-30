Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for Covid-19

NEW DELHI: India women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources close to the right-handed batter confirmed that she is down with Covid-19 and is in home quarantine. “Harmanpreet Kaur has indeed tested positive for Covid-19, she is under home quarantine, it is not known how she got exposed to the virus,” the source said.

Recently, former players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for coronavirus. All these four players represented India Legends in the just concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament which was won by India Legends was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans in attendance.

Harmanpreet was recently seen in the five-match ODI series against South Africa, which India lost 4-1.

In the five-match series, the right-handed batter went on to score 160 runs with her best score of 54 coming in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Lucknow. In the fifth and final ODI, Harmanpreet had suffered a hip-flexor injury and as a result, she did not play the three-match T20Is against South Africa.

India lost the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 and the hosts were able to win just the final game of the three-match T20I series.

In the absence of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana had led the Indian women’s team in the T20I series. (AGENCY)