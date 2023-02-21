Harley Davidson Hero MotoCorp top executives visit JAMKASH Biking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Top executives of the world famous Harley Davidson-Hero MotoCorp today visited the Ridges Harley Davidson, a unit of JAMKASH Biking at Jammu and lauded management of the dealership for standing true to their vision.

“We are delighted to see the leadership of Harley Davidson JAMKASH Unit standing true to the vision of building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion,” Ravi Avalur, Head-Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said while going around various wings of the dealership.

Accompanied by Neeraj Sharma Head Sales and After Sales, Avalur also complimented the Harley-Davidson JAMKASH management for its enviable setup and overall operations of sales and service and lauded the quality of service provided by the dealership to high end bikers.

He said consumer satisfaction is ultimate investment for any corporate house and the dedication with which the Harley-Davidson JAMKASH is handling its clientele is inspirational.

“Our mission is more than building machines, as we stand for timeless pursuit of adventure,” Avalur said adding that the motivation behind this is freedom for the soul.

The Harley-Davidson JAMKASH management gave a brief to the visiting executives about the services and operations of the unit with the sole objective of serving the clients to their ultimate satisfaction.