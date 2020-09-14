Harivansh re-elected Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, was carried by a voice vote.

Opposition parties led by the Congress and the DMK had moved motions for electing RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha but these were not put to vote as they did not press for it. (AGENCIES)