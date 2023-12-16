Hansraj-The Majestic Fern

Dr. Vikas Sharma, Abeeda Mushtaq

Adiantum capillus-veneris also

known as southern maiden hair fern, common maiden hair fern (english), geuwtheer/dumtuli (kashmiri),

hamaspadi/hansraj (hindi), shaer-ul-arz, shaer-ul-jin (arabic) belongs to the

family Pteridaceae, is a herbaceous perennial delicate and soft fern.

The herb is widely grown in warm-temperature to tropical, with high moisture content. Hansraj is the native plant of America, but also grows all over the world. In India, it grows in the western Himalayas extending upto Manipur and also grows in Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, South India, Kashmir, Shimla, Nainital, Dalhousie and Mussoorie.

There are several types of this fern, but two types are commonly seen. One variety possesses dark green leaves having appearance of bird’s feathers, has a stalk in between the leaves and soft branches. There are small black seeds on the leaves which fall down on the soil and propagate to grow into a plant. This plant does not bear flower and fruit and another variety has small, delicate and beautiful leaves.

The fronds of this fern were mainly administrated by ancient physicians as single medicine or in combination with other plants in multi-herbal formulations for curing different diseases and because of different chemical compositions, the herb fronds were also assessed for its numerous pharmacological effects. The chemical analysis of Hansraj showed that it contains flavonoids, triterpenoids, aoleananes, phenylpropanoids, carbohydrates, carotenoids and alicyclics.

Hansraj has been an important herb in unani and indigenous system of medicine. It has traditionally been used in various medicinal preparations as demulcent, expectorant, emmenagogue, diuretic, etc., in the form of oil, paste, decoction and powder. It is useful in the following conditions such as biliousness, phlegmatic humors, inflammations and diseases of the chest, colds, headache, ophthalmic and hydrophobia. Oil obtained from Hansraj is applied on piles, tubercular glands and wounds. Chronic tumors can be treated by the application of leaves of Hansraj. It is also used in the treatment of bruises. Ointment which is made from it prevents the hair fall and acts as a remedy for dandruff. Decoction of hansraj is used in anuria, dysuria, asthma and jaundice. Hansraj extract act as a cardio tonic and cardiac stimulant. Hansraj in the form of sharbat is given in amenorrhea, oligomenorrhea and also useful for the expulsion of placenta. In case of dog biting, hansraj is also very much helpful. Hansraj is given in mouth ulcers and in stomatitis. Its juice with pepper is very much important medicine in all types of fever. Leaves syrup is useful in chronic cough.

This plant is used in the preparation of ‘Sirop de Capillaire’ of Europe. This syrup is largely used in Italy and Greece in the treatment of chest complaints. Powdered fronds are given with honey against bad cold. Powdered fronds are applied on gums and tooth cavities during toothache and dental abscesses. The fern is used as a pectoral demulcent. Oral application of the fronds decoction was reported to be useful for cleansing respiratory system, asthma and chest pain in the field of respiratory system. Oral powders of hansraj were extensively administrated for gastrointestinal disorders such as jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. It was reported as a headache preventing agent. It is supposed to be effective for dissolving the kidney calculi and as a diuretic agent in oral administration. In Punjab, the fronds are given with pepper as a febrifuge; pounded with honey, are administered in catarrhal affections. Fresh leaves are boiled in water along with sugar; one cup of this decoction is taken orally twice a day for a week to treat jaundice and hepatitis. The fronds are chewed for the treatment of mouth blisters. The dried fronds of the plants are used to make a tea and also used as a garnish on sweet dishes. Syrup made from the plant makes a refreshing summer drink.

The plant has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antidiarrheal, antispasmodic, anti-diabetic, antiobesity, anti hair loss, anti-asthmatic anticonvulsant, anti-thyroidal, antibacterial, antifungal, and analgesic properties in modern medicine.

(The authors are from the Division of Biochemistry, SKUAST-Jammu)