Haneefa Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah For Creating Five New Districts In Ladakh

KARGIL, Aug 29: Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced to create the five new districts in Ladakh and urged to develop the districts.

“I thank PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this. I also congratulate the people of the newly formed 5 districts Dras, Zanskar, Nubra, Sham, and Changthang. Many areas of Kargil, the most populated region of Ladakh, have been ignored… For the last many years, there has been a demand of four other districts from the Kargil district,” Haneefa said in a self-made video.

“I urge PM Narendra Modi and MHA Amit Shah to reconsider this announcement and pay attention to the areas in Kargil which have been ignored. I also urge that these districts be developed as full-fledged districts with all necessary set-ups,” he added. (Agencies)