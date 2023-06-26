Handicrafts, Handloom Directorate, NIFT Unveil Packaging Prototypes For Jammu Handicrafts

Initiative will enhance sales, earnings of artisans, weavers: Rohit Kansal

JAMMU, Jun 26: Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Director General NIFT, Rohit Kansal, and Secretary in Industry & Commerce Department, Smita Sethi today attended unveiling ceremony of packaging prototypes and craft document for Handicrafts and Handloom products of Jammu region at JLN Udyog Bhawan Jammu.

The event was organized under the guidance of Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce.

Dr Javid Ahmed Wani, Director National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, apprised the artisans and weavers from Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the packaging project through a detailed comprehensive presentation.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD JKTPO Khalid Jahangir and other officers of the Industries and Commerce department.

Another important aspect of the event was unveiling of the craft document exhibiting the crafts of Jammu division by the dignitaries.

The event was aimed to create a strategic and attractive packaging design solution for branding Handicraft and Handloom items of Jammu division viz Basohli Painting, Basohli Pashmina, Phulkari Products, Calico Printing and Lathe cum Lacquer. The project envisions evolving a roadmap to create unique and sustainable packaging to add value to the artefacts of the Jammu cottage industry, to give a unique packaging presentation to create a benchmark having international standards and to determine the unique selling point of chosen Jammu Handicrafts and Handloom goods.

The artisans and weavers of Jammu division were enthusiastic and grateful to the department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Jammu for providing such suitable packaging for their handmade products.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Kansal appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Jammu and NIFT Srinagar as having professionally, designed packaging prototypes, in tune with the market-demand. It would definitely increase the sales of the products viz-a-viz wage earnings of the artisans and weavers of Jammu region, he added.