‘Hamara Hind’ To Soon Be Published In Print

Urdu newspapers are considered to be the third most widely circulated after Hindi and English in India. Most of the leading Urdu Newspapers like Siasat, Urdu times, Sahafat, and more started decades ago as print editions and embraced the need to go online, launching E-papers at their respective websites. However, Hamara Hind, a rather young Urdu news organization is going the reverse.

This emerging entrant in the old Urdu Newspaper market that is run from the capital of the country was launched as a news website in 2020 and now will also be available as a print edition. The website was started with the point of view of filling the gap of the presence of Urdu News Website for the now smartphone holding Urdu reading population. Hamara Hind hence became the first Indian Urdu News portal that leveraged the boom in internet and smartphone technologies and is reaping the fruit of more than 5 million visitors every month majorly from countries including India, Bangladesh, and other countries in the Indian subcontinent.

The website provides national and international news to Urdu readers covering politics, economy, sports, policy, culture, and entertainment. The upcoming print edition will follow the same themes and will be published weekly.

Contrary to what might appear to be the reason, the rationale for the print edition was not to get in competition with the existing leading Urdu Papers like Sahafat, Eteemad, or Inquilab that are in print and holds the maximum of the market share of Urdu Newspapers. Founder AnkitSrivastava decided to also publish the print version after a realization that some Urdu-speaking people might have access to the internet and those who don’t, should still be reached and covered by Hamara Hind.