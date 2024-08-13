Hajj Committee Of India Invites Online Application For Hajj 2025

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: The aspirants who wish to undertake Hajj journey during 1446(H)—2025(CE) have been informed that the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) has invited online application forms with effect from 13 August, 2024.

As per a notification, the aspirants are being informed that before filing the application form online, the aspirants should go through the Haj Policy/Haj Guidelines available for Hajj-2025 at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

The aspirants have also been informed that the last date for submission of the application form has been fixed as 9th September, 2024.

Applicants must be in possession of Machine-Readable International Passport issued on or before the closing date of application and valid at least upto15th January, 2026.

Meanwhile, Haj Application form can be submitted online only at the website of HCoI i.e., www.hajcommittee.gov.in or on Haj App through Android Mobile App ‘Haj Suvidha’ available on Google Play Store.