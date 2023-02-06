Haj Policy-2023 Announced | 25 Embankment Points To Be Set Up Across Country; VIP Quota Abolished

Srinagar, Feb 6: Announcing the Haj-2023 policy for this year’s holy pilgrimage of Haj, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) today said that this year there will be 25 Haj Embankment points while as Haj application forms will be made available after three days and there will be no fee for the same.

Member HCoI, Er Aijaz Hussain said after a crucial meeting of HCoI, it was decided that this year there will be 25 embankment points for the pilgrims across the country and Haj application forms will be made available within three days.

Er Aijaz also said that HCoI also announced to abolish the VIP quota under which dignitaries were entitled to accommodate five to ten pilgrims under the quota. “There will be no VIP quota henceforth,” Er Aijaz said.

Pertinently, after thorough discussions between HCoI and Saudi Government, it was decided that this year over 1,75000 pilgrims will perform the holy pilgrimage of Haj 2023.

Er Aijaz said that additional embankment points will help facilitate the pilgrims smoothly across the country. On January 10, India had signed the bilateral agreement with the Saudi Government to fix the total number of pilgrims this year. Er Aijaz said that HCoIs endeavour this year will be to make Haj 2023 cheaper compared to previous years and ensure more and better facilities to pilgrims at both holy cities of Makah and Madina. (KNO)