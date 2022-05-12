Haj Committee to provide Standardized baggage to pilgrims of Hajj-2022

Asks them to confirm their baggage delivery address through HCI App or website by 14th May

SRINAGAR, MAY 12: In order to avoid inconvenience to the Haj Pilgrims, the Haj Committee of India (HCI) through a circular issued here has informed that, Haj Committee will be providing Standardized Baggage to the Haj Pilgrims, for which they have to confirm their baggage delivery address through Haj Committee of India App or website latest by 14th May, 2022.

Pilgrims are requested to go through the detailed circular available on the Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.