Guv discusses development, security scenario of J&K with Dr Karan Singh

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday held wide ranging discussions regarding developmental and security scenario in the State with Dr Karan Singh, former Member of Parliament (MP), an official spokesman said here this evening.

He said Dr Singh met Mr Malik at Raj Bhavan here today. They also discussed about the conservation of the heritage sites and shrines of the State.

Dr Singh shared his views about the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, commencing from Monday from both shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.

He further said that the Governor urged Dr Singh to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare. (AGENCIES)