Gurupurab function at Digiana Ashram on Jan 9

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Jammu Kashmir Sikh United Front, an amalgam of several Sikh organizations today declared that a function in connection with the birthday of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, will be held at Digiana Ashram Gurdwara on January 9.

Addressing a press conference here today, chairman of the SUF, Sudarshan Singh Wazir said that the 355th Parkash Utsav (the Birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is going to be celebrated on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram Jammu from 10 am to 2.00 pm, as decided by Shri Akal Takhat Sahib.

He disclosed that the programme will be organised under the supervision of Mahant Manjeet Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch. He said the renowned Raggi Jathas, Katha Wachak and Parcharak from Punjab will make aware the Sangat about the teachings of great Guru.

Wazir said Guru Govind Singh Ji sacrificed his entire family including minor sons and mother for righteousness and humanity. The younger sons Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were tortured and bricked alive in Sirhind fort by the Mughals, whereas, two elder sons- Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom in the battle of Chamkaur in Punjab. Guru Govind Singh Ji alone is known as a spiritual hero who fights in defence of righteousness. The world has never seen a man, a divine messenger, a warrior, a prophet, an emperor as great as Guru Gobind Singh.

Several members of the front including Mohinder Singh, Darbinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raja Singh, Ravinder Singh and Kulwant Singh also accompanied Wazir.