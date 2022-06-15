Guru Gobind Jayanti celebrated in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 15: Members of Sikh community in Kashmir valley on Wednesday thronged Gurudwaras on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Jayanti also known as Prakash Parv to pay obeisance.

The largest gathering was witnessed at Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi Rainawari in Srinagar where hundreds of men, women and children visited on the occasion and paid obeisance.

The occasion is also known as the Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

Expressing his good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the Lt Governor said Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was the embodiment of compassion, bravery, sacrifice and universal brotherhood.

The auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv would serve to instill in the people the sense of sacrifice and brotherhood. His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity, the Lt Governor added. (Agencies)