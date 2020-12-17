Gupkar alliance practising politics of destruction instead of development in J&K: Anurag Thakur

JAMMU: The Gupkar alliance is practising politics of destruction instead of development while the Narendra Modi government has taken Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

Speaking at a District Development Council (DDC) election rally in Kathua district, the BJP leader also attacked the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which are part of the PAGD, saying they have deceived the people of the union territory.

Kathua is going to polls in the last phase of the DDC elections on December 19. The eight phase election which began on November 28 is being held along with bypolls to vacant panch and sarpanch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The People”s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) — or Gupkar Alliance — has several Jammu and Kashmir parties including the NC and PDP as its constituents. It is pressing for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir”s special status and statehood.

“Gupkar alliance was doing politics of destruction instead of development in Jammu and Kashmir and on the other hand the Modi government, which is known for good governance and development, has taken the union territory on the path of progress,” Thakur said at the rally held at Keedian Gandyal and Basantpur areas.

Thakur said that in the last 70 years, the Abdullahs of NC, Muftis of PDP and Congress have worked only to deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was a responsibility of development on the shoulders of those people but they did nothing other than destruction. They only cared for personal development and pushed the erstwhile state towards ruin, terrorism, anarchy and separatism,” Thakur said.

He said the Modi government has healed the wounds of Jammu and Kashmir and created an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“The Modi government is known only for good governance and development. The country has felt this change under the leadership of Modi ji. ”Antodaya” (serving the last person in the queue) is our mission and we do politics of development and not destruction like Gupkarians,” he added.

Thakur said politics for BJP is a “medium to serve” people and under the leadership of the prime minister, a happy, prosperous and safe Jammu and Kashmir will be created.

He said the Modi government is committed to the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“With all the major educational institutions like Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS… the union territory is becoming the new education hub of north India,” he said.

“The AIIMS and two cancer institutes in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the handover of two new medical colleges in Udhampur and Handwara are a gift of the BJP government,” he added.

“The prime minister has also laid the foundation stone for three model degree colleges in Kishtwar, Kunwar and Baramulla. The Modi government has given 22 degree colleges and two culture universities to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Thakur said the government has so far completed the construction of 1,858 roads and 84 bridges of 11,517 km length under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCY)