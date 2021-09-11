Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

AHMEDABAD, Sep 10: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post.
Rupani, who made the announcement while talking to reporters, did not reveal what prompted him to step down.
Legislative Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state are due next year. (Agencies)
