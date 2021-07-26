Guide to Watch Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021 Live Streaming All Events from Anywhere

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is here! Adam Peaty has reached the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, and Japan’s Horigame won a historic gold medal in skateboarding. However, there are still 339 gold medals to be won. UK viewers can Watch the Olympics online for free BBC iPlayer. Continue reading to learn how you can stream the Tokyo Olympics live from anywhere in the globe.

Sunday highlights At 1 PM BST, the USA men’s basketball team will take to the court to face France. Simone Biles, gymnast, starts her campaign at 7.10am.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Stream Overview

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Stream Free OverView

Where: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan When: Wednesday July 23 – Sunday August 8, 2021

Wednesday July 23 – Sunday August 8, 2021 Opening Ceremony: Friday July 23, 2021

Friday July 23, 2021 Closing Ceremony: Sunday August 8, 2021

Sunday August 8, 2021 Tv Channel : Olympic Channel, NBCSN, NBC, CNBC

: Olympic Channel, NBCSN, NBC, CNBC Live Stream: Watch Here

Despite all the controversy – Kentaro Kobayashi is the latest to be fired as director of the opening ceremony – The Games of the XXXII Olympiad have gone. Tokyo 2020 will be held behind closed doors, as foreign spectators are banned.

Visit Here: Olympics 2021 Live Stream Online

Over 400 events will be held in 35 sports and 53 disciplines. More than 11,000 athletes are expected to participate. Usain Bolt may have retired but plenty of stars will be going for gold, including footballer Megan Rapinoe, tennis champ Naomi Osaka, basketball great Kevin Durant, gymnast Simone Biles, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, cyclist Laura Kenny, taekwondo champ Jade Jones, freestyle swimmer Caeleb Dressel, 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown and Kenyan long-distance superstar Eliud Kipchoge (full athlete list).

This year, the International Olympic Committee introduced several new events, including madison cycling, freestyle BMX and 3×3 basketball. The Japan’s organizing committee has added several sports, including karate and surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing. Softball and baseball will also be returning to the Olympics for their first time since 2008.

The closing ceremony will take place on August 8th at 8 p.m. Japanese Standard Time (12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET).

Are you ready for two weeks full of intense emotions and mad medalling? UK viewers can view the free video on BBC iPlayer.You will need to know how to stream a free live stream of the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world.

Tokyo Olympics live stream free

Good news: British TV licence holders can stream Tokyo 2020 live on their TVs BBC iPlayer Without paying a penny

Are you planning to travel outside of the UK for the Olympics? UK citizens who wish to view the Olympics from abroad may be eligible Use a VPN You can watch BBC iPlayer anywhereYou can access the internet without being geo-blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN It comes with a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Tokyo 2020 will also be shown for free on a handful of other local broadcasters including Australia’s 7Plus.

Use a VPN to watch the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world.

You won’t have access to them even if you subscribe to the rights holders for the Tokyo Olympics. Based on your IP address, the service will determine your location and block your access.

This obstacle can be overcome by a Virtual Private Network (VPN). VPNs create a secure connection between your device, the internet, and other services. This means that servers and services are not able to see what you’re doing. All information is encrypted.

Although there are many VPN providers, some are safer and more reliable than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. You can cancel the service at any time during the 30-day period. There are no penalties.

You can watch the live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

The BBC is the best place to see the Tokyo Olympics in the UK. Live coverage will be provided by the Beeb’s new virtual studio.

BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of live action from Tokyo. A live stream is also available. BBC iPlayer Fans will be able to catch the most memorable moments online up to 24 hours per day.

Are you unable to travel to the UK for the Olympics? Simply Use a VPN You can watch BBC iPlayer anywhere you are in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Official Opening Ceremony of the Games will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday 23 July at 11am.

BBC One will start covering daily events on Saturday 24th of July. JJ Chalmers will be hosting from midnight to 5am. Dan Walker and Sam Quek will co-host a special edition BBC Breakfast between 5am and 9am.

Olympics Extra will replay key moments from the day on BBC Two at 9:00pm. All coverage can be viewed live on BBC iPlayer or on-demand.

Another option is to watch the Olympics live on Eurosport via the Discovery+ streaming service for just PS29.99 a year. Multi-camera mode is available with this option. All new users receive a 3-day free trial.

You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 7-day Eurosport trial. You can continue your subscription at the regular PS6.99 per month after the trial ends.

You can watch the live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in the USA

Tokyo 2020 will be broadcast by NBC. You don’t need cable to watch the games. You can watch the games online via Peacock TV, NBC’s streaming platform.

Peacock is only $4.99 per month (or $9.99 with some ads). It includes thousands of TV shows, movies, and other live sports. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Are you away from the States? Simply Use a VPN Peacock can be accessed from any location in the world without being blocked.We recommend ExpressVPN It comes with a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Olympics live stream freePeacock 7-Day Free Trial

Peacock TV starts at $4.99 per month. Your first seven days are free! Access to the Olympics coverage and thousands of boxsets and movies from the NBC Universe are included. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Sling TV is another option for cord-cutters. Sling TV also offers a great deal. Get the Blue package which includes NBC Sports Network for $10 and your first month. The monthly cost is $35, and there’s no contract. You can cancel at any time.

Sling TV: Watch the Olympics$10 off your first month

This $10 offer is a great way to get all channels from the Sling TV Blue package. Sling is $10 for your first month. The monthly fee is $35, but you don’t have to sign a contract. You can cancel at any time.

Watch the live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in Australia

The good news is that Aussie viewers can stream the action live online from Tokyo 2020. It’s all thanks to Channel 7, one of the the country’s biggest TV networks, and its accompanying 7Plus streaming platform.

Are you going to be far from Oz?Simply Use a VPN 7Plus can be streamed from any location in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN It comes with a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee

You can watch the live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in Canada

TSN, Sportsnet and CBC share the rights to stream the Tokyo Olympics. Are you already a subscriber to the service? You are already a subscriber? Log in using your password.

You can also sign up for Sportsnet Now at CAD$20 per month. TSN is available for CAD$5 a Day or CAD$20 a Month. This should provide coverage for most Olympic events.

Meanwhile, UK sports fans with a TV licence can watch their favorite teams on television. Watch for Free on BBC iPlayer.Keep these things in mind Use a VPN If you are going to be in the UK during the games.

Can I view the Olympics in 4K from the UK?

Sky Q UK sports fans can view 200 hours of Olympic action in 4K HDR. All of it is available on the dedicated Eurosport 4K channel. Accessible via the red button on your remote, Check out today’s best Sky TV deals.

You can sign up for a trial period of three months if you don’t already have an Ultra HD subscription but have Sky Q. Sky will show more than 100 Premier League live games in 4K HDR, beginning with Brentford vs Arsenal at 13 August.

The BBC will not broadcast any Olympics in 4K. They will only broadcast them in HD. Same goes for BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Can I view the Olympics in 4K?

Comcast Xfinity X1 customers in the USA can access extensive Olympics coverage in DolbyVision HDR accompanied with Dolby Atmos sound. The live 4K broadcasts will be available in 38 markets (here’s NBC’s full list).

American viewers can also view a track and field, swimming and diving, as well as beach volleyball, in 4K, on the Olympic Channel – The International Olympic Committee’s 24/7 TV channel. It is available through AT&T/DirecTV and Comcast/Xfinity.

You can watch the Olympics in 4K.FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV replaces cable and offers new subscribers a 10% discount Free 7-day trial They can also watch the Olympic Channel’s 4K action for as little as nada. You can cancel at any time, there is no contract.

Tokyo Olympics competition schedule

3×3 BasketballJuly 24-28

ArcheryJuly 23-31

Artistic GymnasticsJuly 24 – August 3,

Artistic SwimmingAugust 2-7

Athletics– July 30 – August 8

Badminton– July 24 – August 2

Baseball 21-August 7

Basketball– July 25-August 8

Beach VolleyballJuly 24 – August 7,

BoxingJuly 24 – August 8.

Canoe SlalomJuly 25-30

Canoe SprintAugust 2-7

Bicycling BMX freestyle– July 31-August 1

Cycling BMX Racing– July 29-30

Mountain bikingJuly 26-27

Cycling RouteJuly 24-28

Cycling TrackAugust 2-8

DivingJuly 25-August 7

Equestrian– July 24 – August 7

FencingJuly 24 – August 1,

Football– July 21-August 7

Golf– July 29-August 7

HandballJuly 24 – August 8.

HockeyJuly 24 – Aug 6

JudoJuly 24-31

KarateAugust 5-7

Marathon SwimmingAugust 4-5

Modern PentathlonAugust 5-7

Rhythm GymnasticsAugust 6-8

RowingJuly 23-30

Rugby SevensJuly 26-31

Sailing– July 25-August 4

Shooting– July 24 – August 2

SkateboardingJuly 25-26, August 4-5

Sport ClimbingAugust 3 – 6

Surfing– July 25-August 1

SwimmingJuly 24 – August 1,

Table tennisJuly 24 – Aug 6

TaekwondoJuly 24-27

Tennis– July 24 – August 1

Trampoline Gymnastics July 30-31

Triathlon July 26-31

Volleyball– July 24 – August 8

Water Polo July 24 – August 8.

Weightlifting July 24 – August 4,

Wrestling August 1-7

Olympics Closing Ceremony August 8