GST Council To Meet On Sept 9, To Start Discussion On Rate Rationalisation

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 9.

“The 54th Meeting of GST Council will be held on 9th September, 2024 at New Delhi,” the Council said in a post on X.

The GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, is the apex decision making body with regard to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

The meeting is expected to start discussion on rate rationalisation, reducing tax slabs, besides removing duty inversion under GST.

After the previous Council meeting on June 23, Sitharaman had said the next meeting of the GST Council the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sumant Chaudhary, will give a presentation on the status of the work and aspects covered by the panel and work pending before the panel.

“There will be a presentation by the GoM irrespective of whether the report is draft… And then Council will start the discussion on rate rationalisation in the next meeting,” Sitharaman had said. (AGENCIES)