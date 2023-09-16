Growing Gym culture among youngsters

Monika Dogra

Gym is like an Instagram quote- “it should inspire you to be the best version of yourself, even if it’s not in your comfort zone”!

Current generation is more careful about the way they look. Gym culture is spreading faster in the country especially youngsters are more attracted to it. Social media validation has a major role to play in this. Nowadays, the gym industry is flourishing in the country with many national and international players mushrooming in the segment. Proportionately, the credit for this boom goes to our Yog Gurus, and Bollywood actors and divas, who flaunt their well-groomed bodies and muscles on screen and inspire many youngsters.

We live in a beauty obsessed society and a society of Hyper sexualisation (Instagram, models, music videos, tv shows) it’s everywhere ! all of which helps to add to the insecurities of youngsters to be beautiful and flawless. Also younger people may want social media success. If I’m flawless and beautiful, I’ll get likes. There’s absolutely nothing wrong to be impressive and remarkable by making the best version of yourself but I truly believe that Gym has an impact on younger people, therefore, teens and young adults are becoming more conscious of the importance of health and fitness.

As teenagers, it is not uncommon to want to fit in or struggle at times when it comes to our image. There is a lingering and most of the time exaggerated stereotype that being tall, thin, and within a certain weight is what makes you desirable to those you might have interest in.

These days an increasing number of individuals are going to the gym and fitness centres to counter the side effects of their hectic lifestyle. It can be seen as absolutely necessary too. Infact, exercise increases cardiovascular fitness and boost overall health. Also, regular workouts help in reducing stress, anxiety and depression among other diseases affecting health.

Physical fitness is a multicomponent construct that is closely related to the ability to perform physical activity. It is considered to be an important health markers, because high levels of fitness during adolescence have a positive impact on adult health and decrease the risk of health problems. Physical fitness is determined by genetic factors and the level of regular exercise and physical activity. The Modern era has brought changes in ways of life and work that are associated with lower levels of physical activity and higher levels of stress. To make this era of modern World more productive, dynamic and serene, youngsters must be aware of GYM. In the ever- evolving fitness industry ,gym and fitness facility owners face the challenge of continuously updating their businesses to meet the demands of their members and stay ahead of the competition. To effectively tackle these, companies must remain keenly aware of emerging fitness trends. One that has been steadily gaining popularity is the BOOT CAMP fitness class. The term “Boot Camp” is currently used in the fitness industry to describe group fitness classes that promote fat loss, Camaraderie and team effort. Boot camp is an interval training workout with bursts of intense activity and rests of lighter activity. You can expect cardio, light weights, body weight exercises, such as pullups, pushups, lunges and crunches, as well as drills and sprints.

* Hydrate – Hydrating before workout is essential. The amount of water that you should consume varies according to age, sex, weight and height but as a thumb rule, consume 20 ounces (590 ml ) of water at least half an hour before gymming.

* Have black coffee – Coffee is known to stimulate thermogenesis. This process helps your body derive energy from food and hence, burns more fat. Caffeine also helps in mobilizing fatty acids from tissues, enhancing performance by upto 12 per cent.

* Have a good sleep – A well rested body has a better mechanism and will help you feel more energetic. Just make sure that you do not run to the gym sluggish. Have a gap between waking up and hitting the gym so that your body isn’t too stiff.

* Eat before gym – Some good options are bananas, apples, low-sugar protein bars or protein shakes. Try maintaining a gap of an hour between eating and exercising or you may end up nauseating.

* Invest in workout wear – Investing in exercise apparel is something we all keep on a snooze. But the doing will have two significant impacts on your workout – it will better your exercise by its comfort and elasticity and better apparel will keep you motivated to hit the gym.

* Plan Workouts – Plan what all exercises and machine workouts you will be doing. Planning will boost your motivation to achieve what you have set your mind to.

Global Health and Fitness club Market is segmented by service type (Membership Fees, Personal Training & Instruction service and other service types ).The Health and Fitness club Market size is expected to grow from USD 87.07 billion in 2023 to USD 154.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR(Compound annual growth rate) of 12.11% during the forecast period (2023-2028). About 50 lakh or 0.3% Indians go to gym (May, 2023).There are a total of 61839 Gyms in India as of August, 2023. Talwalkars Gym is one of the largest and oldest gym chains in India founded in Mumbai in 1932.

* Gym provides the solution for the life style and health goals you want to achieve. Under a single roof you can do multiple exercises and of various levels of difficulties, get guidance from trainers and learn from other members working out with you. This is not the only option. You can do exercises in open park, but working out in Gym is most convenient hence most popular too. And once you start achieving your goals you aim for perfection.

“All the sweat and muscle that go into your daily workouts, the hours spent in the gym making yourself better than yesterday. The mind is the most important part of achieving any fitness goal – that’s what really makes You You.”

(The author is Academic Officer, SCERT, JKUT, Jammu Division.)