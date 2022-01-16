2 injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 16: Terrorists hurled a grenade on joint patrol of police and CRPF in Saraf kadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday evening, leaving a policeman and a civilian injured.

A top Police officer said that terrorists threw grenade towards police and 23 battalion CRPF at Saraf kadal.

However while earlier reports suggested that no one was injured, it been now been confirmed one policeman and a civilian suffered minor injuries in the blast.

They have been identified as senior grade constable Mehraj Ahmad of police post Fateh Kadal Srinagar. Mehraj, they said, have injuries on left side of upper chest and left leg.

The civilian has been identified as Sartaj Ahmed Bhat (27) son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Saraf Kadal. He has injuries in both legs and upper chest of left side.

Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital said both persons have been admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.(Agencies)