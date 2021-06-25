SRINAGAR: Suspected militants on Friday evening lobbed a grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district; however no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
An official said that suspected militants hurled a grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara, which exploded without causing any damage.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain said that at about 2035 hours, unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara, which exploded without causing any damage.
He said that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants. (KNO)
Grenade attack on Police Station Bijbehara, no injury reported
SRINAGAR: Suspected militants on Friday evening lobbed a grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district; however no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.