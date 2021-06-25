Grenade attack on Police Station Bijbehara, no injury reported

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants on Friday evening lobbed a grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district; however no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain said that at about 2035 hours, unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade towards Police Station Bijbehara, which exploded without causing any damage.

He said that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants. (KNO)