Grenade attack on Kathua temple misses target, blast triggers panic

JAMMU: Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a temple in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday evening but it missed the target and exploded nearby, creating panic among the people there, a senior police officer said.

“A grenade was thrown on a temple in Hiranagar sector around 7.30 pm but luckily it missed the intended target and exploded in an open area, without causing any damage or casualty,” Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra said.

He said the whole area was immediately cordoned off and a massive operation was launched to nab the assailants.

No one has been arrested so far, he said. (AGENCIES)