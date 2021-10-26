6 Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K’s Bandipore

Srinagar, Oct 26: Six civilians were injured today after terrorists threw a grenade at Sumbal in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police officer said that terrorists lobbed Grenade towards security forces in sumbal, however the the Grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside.

In this incident six civilians received splinter injuries, they were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. More details awaited. (Agencies)