Grenade attack in Srinagar, one dead

SRINAGAR : A civilian was killed and 13 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said.
The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.
While one person died in the attack, 13 others were injured, two of them critically, they said. Security forces have cordoned off the area. (AGENCIES)
