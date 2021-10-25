Grenade attack in Kakapora Pulwama, no injury reported

Pulwama, Oct 25: Suspected militants on Monday evening lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that suspected militants hurled a grenade towards police station Kakapora, however, it exploded outside and there was no loss of life or injury in the attack.

He said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)